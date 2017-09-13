Meadow Walker Memorializes Late Father Paul Walker with the Sweetest Throwback—and a Challenge

Paul Walker tragically passed away in 2013 after a car accident, but his daughter Meadow is keeping his memory alive. Tuesday would have been the Fast and the Furious actor's 44th birthday, and as a special tribute, Meadow took to Instagram to share a sweet daddy-daughter moment between the two of them.

In the photo, Meadow is a toddler dressed in flowers, and she and a shirtless Paul are dancing together with huge smiles on their faces.

The moment alone wasn't the only motivation Meadow had for posting, though. In honor of her dad, she's asking people to be kind and do good in the world.

"In honor of my dad's birthday today, we're challenging you to DO GOOD! Share a video or photo of your random act of kindness and nominate 4 people to join the challenge!" she wrote. "Be sure to tag the foundation as well as hashtag #PWFdogoodchallenge, so we can check out all of your posts! I nominate @marisamiller @vindiesel @meghanrochey & @lilchaseyk."

That's definitely a message worth getting behind. It looks like Meadow is also committed to spreading good in the world. Like father, like daughter.