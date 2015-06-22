Paul Walker's Daughter's Sweet Father's Day Tribute Will Make You Emotional

It's hard to believe that almost two years have passed since Paul Walker tragically passed away in a car accident. But his only daughter, Meadow Walker, 16, reminded us that he is still very much in her and our hearts. For Father's Day she posted a gorgeous photo of her as a baby with her handsome father giving her a loving kiss on the cheek:

happy Father's Day A photo posted by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Jun 21, 2015 at 12:35pm PDT

Since Paul's death in 2013, Meadow has taken to Instagram to share several sweet throwback snaps of her doting dad with the world. See more of the photos she has shared below:

A photo posted by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Apr 20, 2015 at 8:46pm PDT

I love you A photo posted by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Nov 30, 2014 at 8:06pm PST

Happy Birthday, I love you A photo posted by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Sep 12, 2014 at 11:19am PDT

Paul's final film, Furious 7, came out this past April and was a box office smash, making it the seventh highest grossing film of all time. An eighth film in the Fast & the Furious franchise is in the works and slated for a April 14, 2017, release date.

