Paul Walker's Brother Cody Lands His First Major Film Role, Following Furious 7

Cody Walker, the younger brother of the late Paul Walker, is seeing his film career take off. The 27-year-old has reportedly landed a role in the new Nicolas Cage World War II film USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage.

Cody began his acting career in 2013 when he stood in for Paul in Furious 7 after his older brother was killed in a car crash before filming was complete. According to Variety, Walker will play one of the crewmen to Cage's Captain Charles Butler McVay on the ship that famously went down in 1945 after being hit by a torpedo in the South Pacific.

USS Indianapolis will co-star Tom Sizemore, Thomas Jane, and Matt Lanter and set to hit theaters around Memorial Day 2016.

