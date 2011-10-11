Paul McCartney Weds Nancy Shevell; Both Wear Stella McCartney

Paul McCartney said “I do” to Nancy Shevell during an afternoon ceremony in London this weekend. Shevell, 51, wore a knee-length, long-sleeved ivory dress by her new stepdaughter Stella McCartney, who also designed her father’s navy suit. After they exchanged vows, the former Beatle, 69, slipped a 5-carat Neil Lane eternity diamond band on Nancy Shevell’s finger. Congratulations to the happy couple!

