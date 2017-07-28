The Last Living Members of the Beatles Reunite on a New Song

On Thursday, Starr released a new song, “We’re on the Road Again,” featuring the vocals and bass-playing skills of his former bandmate McCartney. He got a little help from his friends to produce the song, which also features the Eagles’ Joe Walsh, Edgar Winter, and Toto’s Steve Lukather. McCartney will also be featured in another song, “Show Me the Way,” on Starr's upcoming album, Give More Love, which comes out September 15.

“Thanks for coming over man and playing great bass. I love you man peace and love,” Starr captioned this sweet photo of the pair's reunion.

Thanks for coming over man and playing Great bass. I love you man peace and love. 😎✌️🌟💖😇☮ pic.twitter.com/Z5kpyLLlkO — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) February 20, 2017

“We’re on the Road Again” marks the first time the former Beatles have released music together since Starr’s 2010 track, “Walk with You.”

RELATED: Madonna Joins Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr for a Beatles Reunion in London

Listen to the new song above.