Patty Jenkins Expertly Responds to James Cameron's Wonder Woman Criticism

Patty Jenkins brought her lasso and shield to defend her hit movie Wonder Woman after James Cameron controversially criticized the blockbuster, claiming it took a "step backwards."

On Thursday, Jenkins took to Twitter to share an empowering message in response to Cameron's comments that refer to Wonder Woman as an "objectified icon."

"James Cameron's inability to understand what Wonder Woman is, or stands for, to women all over the world is unsurprising as, though he is a great filmmaker, he is not a woman," she began her post, before delving into the Titanic director's troubling equation of strength with "damaged" female characters.

She then compared Wonder Woman to Cameron's Terminator lead Sarah Connor, whom he said succeeded as an icon because of all of her imperfections: "She was wrong, she was troubled, she was a terrible mother, and she earned the respect of the audience through pure grit," he said during an interview with The Guardian.

"Strong women are great," Jenkins explained. "His praise of my film Monster, and our portrayal of a strong yet damaged woman was so appreciated. But if women have to always be hard, tough and troubled to be strong, and we aren't free to be multidimensional or celebrate an icon of women everywhere because she is attractive and loving, then we haven't come very far have we."

She concluded her powerful statement: "I believe women can and should be EVERYTHING just like male lead characters should be. There is no right and wrong kind of powerful woman. And the massive female audience who made the film a hit it is, can surely choose to judge their own icons of progress."

Who can argue with that?