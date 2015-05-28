Have You Actually Eaten Pizza if You Don’t Eat the Crust? Sound Off in Our Poll Sparked by Patrick Stewart's Twitter Debate

There’s a pizza out there for everyone. Whether you’re a classic pepperoni-and-cheese slicer or an artisanal veggie lover, it’s easy to make a pie that fits your taste or preference. But Patrick Stewart posed a very thought-provoking question on Twitter that had his followers in the middle of a heated debate.

While posting the picture at the top the Star Trek actor pondered, “Have you actually eaten pizza if you don’t eat the crust?” For the sake of our failed diet attempts, we’re going to have to answer no. One of his followers agrees and replied, “Nope, and therefore it’s calorie-free.” Others argue yes, because you’ve eaten all of the important parts.

Do you think it counts as pizza if the crust is left behind? Sound off in our poll below.

