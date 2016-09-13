Patrick Dempsey Shares the Secret to Reviving His Marriage: “Don’t Get Lazy”

Patrick Dempsey made headlines earlier this month when he brought his wife and children to the Bridget Jones’s Baby premiere in London, making the first public appearance with wife Jillian Dempsey since reconciling. The duo filed for divorce in January 2015, but the Grey’s Anatomy alum says he wasn’t ready to let go just yet.

Still, making the relationship a healthy one took a lot of time and effort. “You’ve got to keep at it. You’ve got to communicate and stay open, you know? And don’t get lazy. I think that’s the key, and to not give up,” Dempsey says on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network.

“Life ebbs and flows, and you have good days and bad days, and good periods and bad periods, and it all changes. It will pass, and I think you just have to have that perspective,” he continued. “You know within yourself what the right thing to do is at the end of the day, and when you take the time to slow down and to listen to that, you’ll do the right thing and the right thing will eventually come. I think that’s it.”

