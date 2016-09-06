Patrick Dempsey Makes the Bridget Jones's Baby Premiere a Family Affair
It was fitting that Bridget Jones's Baby star Patrick Dempsey made the London premiere of the new film a family affair.
The Grey's Anatomy alum was all smiles on the red carpet as he posed up a storm with his Bridget Jones co-stars Renee Zellweger and Colin Firth, as well as his four biggest fans—wife Jillian Dempsey, daughter Talula Dempsey, and his twin sons Darby and Sullivan Dempsey—who all made a very special appearance on the red carpet to support their main man.
The premiere of the third installment of the Bridget Jones series marked the actor and his wife's first public appearance together since reconciling after filing for divorce in January 2015.
The adorable fivesome made sure to color-coordinate for the event, making a style statement in all-black. McDreamy looked suave in a classic black suit, which he paired with a light blue shirt and a blue-and-white polka dot tie, while his 9-year-old sons looked dapper in mini black suits with patterned shirts and ties.
Meanwhile, the ladies Jillian and Talula stunned in dramatic black floor-length gowns. Mrs. Dempsey, who is a makeup artist, paired her floor-skimming strapless black number with a chic black choker and loose middle-parted waves, while her 14-year-old daughter opted for a sleeveless black dress with a defined waist and subtle pleats for the family outing.
What a beautiful family!