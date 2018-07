Famed Sex and The City stylist Patricia Field is bringing her signature style to soda pop. Teaming up with Diet Coke, Field designed a bottle inspired by the eclectic outfits she creates for America Ferrera on Ugly Betty. In the form of hot pink leopard, the "Betty Bottle" is available exclusively at Selfridges. The bottle comes with extra stickers featuring Betty's famous poncho and her iconic 'B' pendant, so you can play stylist too!

