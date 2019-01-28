Patricia Arquette Made a Surprising Shout Out in Her SAGs Acceptance Speech and Twitter Is Freaking Out

When it comes to acceptance speeches (and she makes a lot of them), Patricia Arquette is always something of a wild card. Whether she’s advocating for equal pay or dropping an F-bomb or two, no one is ever quite sure what the actress is about to serve up onstage, but one thing is for certain: people will be talking about it tomorrow.

The Escape at Dannemora star’s SAG Awards acceptance speech was no exception. She began by advising her fellow actors to make sure they’re getting the overtime pay they deserve, and concluded with a thank you to, uh, Robert Mueller … ?

Mueller, who’s been investigating President Donald Trump since 2017, got a shout out on behalf of “everyone working to make sure we have sovereignty for the United States.”

As expected, Twitter lost its collective mind at Arquette’s last-minute thank-you.

Patricia Arquette thanking Robert Mueller in her #SAGAwards acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/zIiH1SB4EB — Taryn (@TarynUpMyHearrt) January 28, 2019

patricia arquette thanked ROBERT MUELLER i'm screaming — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) January 28, 2019

Patricia Arquette exposing production companies for not paying actors on time and thanking special counsel Robert Mueller is the world I deserve to live in. #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/aDYIak1XT2 — Bernardo Pereira (@bernardontp) January 28, 2019

Patricia Arquette just thanked Robert Mueller #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/m1dVKz9KFP — Hayley Thrupp (@Hayleyyemma) January 28, 2019

Thank you, Patricia, for always keeping us on our toes.