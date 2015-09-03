One of the Chicest Pullovers for Fall Is Less Than $200

Thirty years ago, when activewear brand Patagonia first introduced the Snap-T fleece pullover, they could never have imagined how iconic the style would become. Just last fall Joseph Altuzarra was riffing on the item with linings painted in leather, as was heritage house Louis Vuitton with their men's collection. "When the Snap-T was initially created in 1985, it was the most technical fleece and the best insulation available," says Helena Barbour, Patagonia’s Business Unit Director, Sportswear. "It has retained the same functionality, features, and classic silhouette over the years, but we are constantly evolving it, challenging our processes, experimenting with fabrics."

Shop: Down Snap-T pullover, $199; patagonia.com. Mixed Snap-T pullover, $179; patagonia.com. Cotton quilt Snap-T pullover, $149; patagonia.com. Cotton quilt Snap-T pullover, $149; patagonia.com. Down Snap-T pullover, $199; patagonia.com.

Thus, for fall 2015, the company is introducing their latest iterations, which are mash ups of 100 percent traceable down, recycled wool, and organic cotton. Women can scoop up exclusive versions in PrimaLoft Gold polyester and fleece, diamond cotton quilt, water-resistant down, and polyester with mechanical stretch, while men have many of the same options, including a special reclaimed wool style. "The new collection pays homage to the heritage of the Snap-T and to Patagonia’s designers who continue to improve the style, fit, materials and quality," explains Barbour. Priced between $149 and $199, we will surely be revisiting this fuzzy staple with everything from mom jeans to silk slip dresses for fall.

