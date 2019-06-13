Pat McGrath’s First Foundation Is Three Decades in the Making — So You Know It’s Good

Image zoom Courtesy

After three decades of research and development, Pat McGrath is finally launching her first-ever foundation — and it's major. The legendary makeup artist is entering the complexion-product category with Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation.

Designed to give you the same "no makeup-makeup" perfection that you see on the models McGrath makes up for runway shows, the foundation is the first release in her new trio of complexion products, which also includes the Sublime Perfection Primer and Setting Powder.

While these are McGrath's first complexion products in her eponymous line, she has developed formulas for other brands like CoverGirl, Giorgio Armani, and Max Factor.

RELATED: You Only Need One Coat of Pat McGrath's Mascara — It's That Good

Launching July 26 and retailing for $68, the foundation is formulated with Vita-Serum Complex to smooth and prevent wrinkles, and Diamond Core Powder which improves skin texture. The foundation has buildable coverage that ranges from sheer when applied with the fingertips or full when used with a brush or wet sponge. It comes in 36 shades that fall into five different shade categories — light, light medium, medium, medium deep, and deep. The foundation was tested on the runaway and was used on Kacey Musgraves and Cardi B at the 2019 Met Gala.

As for the rest of the products in the Sublime Skin Collection, the Sublime Perfection Primer ($60) smooths and hydrates to refresh skin and create a velvety texture for applying the Sublime Foundation. Afterward that, the Sublime Setting Powder ($55), which is available in five shades, will hold everything in place. Mother is also supplying the tools. The Sublime Perfection Foundation Brush ($55) and Powder Brush ($60) have been tested backstage, too. Both brushes are made with cruelty-free, vegan, synthetic fibers and have FSC-certified wood handles.

The Sublime Perfection line will be available July 26 at patmcgrath.com, sephora.com, select Sephora stores, and Bergdorf Goodman.