These Liquid Metal Eyeshadows Are Already Breaking the Internet

Break the internet, Pat McGrath. Following up on the success of her Gold 001 pigment, the makeup artist extraordinaire is expanding her metallic range to include an entire lineup of cream and powder shadows that legitimately look like melted, gold, silver, copper, or bronze. We got a sneak peek of the Metalmorphosis 005 product on Versace's Spring '17 runway, courtesy of Gigi Hadid's silver shadow, and upon hearing the news, both celebrities and beauty bloggers alike have already started freaking out. "Donatella wanted something very sporty, modern, and slightly futuristic, and silver seems to be having a comeback," McGrath told reporters at the launch event. "It's so easy to do, and there are so many ways to wear it—you don't have to be the best makeup artist in the world to do a metallic look on the inner corners of your eyes, across your lash line, or just smearing the cream on your lids."

Courtesy

RELATED: These Celebrities Are Making a Strong Case for the Glitter Lip

To create that super-saturated finish, McGrath recommends applying the cream first, then blending the powder hue directly over the top, though you can mix the powder pigment with the included Mehron liquid to really turn up the shine. Each of the colors can be combined to stunning results, and the kit includes a dual-ended liquid liner pen, which adds that extra amount of drama. "You can do the most insane metallics by layering," McGrath adds. "This is the ultimate metallic eye kit—or lip kit! You can put it wherever you want." Chrissy Teigen and her makeup artist Mary Phillips are down with the trend, and come November 22nd, you can get in on the fun once the kit launches at Sephora. Pick up the individual color of your choosing for $60 (sephora.com), or the entire range for $165 (sephora.com).