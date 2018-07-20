Yep, There’s a Makeup Brand Worth Even More Than Kylie Cosmetics

Since its launch in 2016, Kylie Cosmetics has dominated the beauty world. Kylie Jenner made "lip kits" a colloquial phrase, and turned matte liquid lipsticks into one of the beauty industry's most popular products. In 2018, Forbes estimated that her brand is worth a massive $800 million dollars.

Despite that astronomical evaluation, Kylie Cosmetics is no longer at the front of the pack. According to WWD, Pat McGrath Labs, the namesake beauty brand created by the legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath, is now reportedly worth a grand total of $1 billion.

If you're unfamiliar with Pat McGrath Labs, now is the time to familiarize yourself. McGrath is one of the most sought-after makeup artists in the world, with a fan base so loyal that they refer to her as "Mother." McGrath's products are widely praised for their high quality and unique formula, as well as attention paid to packaging and utility. One of her best-selling products, Skin Fetish, is a dual-ended highlighter that delivers two different formulas to catch the light and create a dewy base, so that glow really looks like its shining from the inside-out.

According to the Eurazeo Brands press release issuing the news, Pat McGrath Labs was voted the number one most engaged beauty brand in a Facebook survey of 500 top beauty brands, and has over two million followers on Instagram. It's not just the Internet that is obsessed, either. McGrath was even honored by Queen Elizabeth and was named a Member of the Order of the British Empire.

As for what to expect next from McGrath and her beauty empire? We have a feeling the most influential makeup artist in the world has some plans (and hopefully more palettes) in the works.

Move over, Kylie. Mother is home.