A Passion Fruit Margarita Recipe Sure to Please Your Cinco de Mayo Crowd

"I always call margaritas a more-ish drink, because once you have one, you always want another," says Chef Alex Stupak, of the uber popular Empellon restaurants in N.Y.C. Fresh juices elevate his popular version, and while he uses passion fruit here, you can substitute it with any acidic fruit juice: "This recipe is super-adaptable—either Meyer lemons or blood oranges would work nicely." When it comes to tequila, he prefers the taste and quality of Pueblo Viejo 104 proof. Stupak also likes to dip only half of the glass rim in salt. "If someone wants to try it, they can. And if not, it gives them an out!"

Serves 1

Ingredients

¼ oz. dark agave nectar

¼ oz. water

½ oz. tequila blanco

1 oz. passion fruit juice

½ oz. fresh lemon juice

½ oz. fresh lime juice

1 lime wedge

Smoked sea salt (try Maldon, $8; surlatable.com), for garnish

Directions

1. Stir agave nectar and water in a cocktail shaker. Add tequila, passion fruit juice, lemon juice, and lime juice. Fill the shaker with ice and shake until well chilled, about 15 seconds.

2. Moisten half of the rim of a rocks glass with the lime wedge and dip in smoked sea salt.

3. Strain the cocktail into the rocks glass, fill with ice, and garnish with the lime wedge.

