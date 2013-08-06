Party of the Week: Oprah, Mariah Carey, and More Premiere The Butler in New York City

The star-studded cast of The Butler headed to the famous Ziegfeld Theater in New York City to celebrate the film’s world premiere. With such A-list power, each of the attendees stood out on their own. Mariah Carey coordinated her sexy Tom Ford LBD with another one of her bling slings, this time opting for a leather studded variety, while Oprah Winfrey looked ultra-glam in a custom peach Theia cocktail dress featuring thousands of sequins in varying sizes and shapes, which she accented with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and a full ‘do (though not quite as big as her 3.5 pound wig she wears for the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine). And Liev Schreiber, who plays President Lyndon B. Johnson, brought along the ultimate accessory—gorgeous wife Naomi Watts (in Thakoon). They all caught up inside the theater to watch the film, which stars Forest Whitaker as Cecil Gaines, a White House butler who witnesses many political, social changes and presidents during the 20th century. The Butler opens Friday, August 16.

