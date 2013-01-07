Party Season Begins With Bradley Cooper, Naomi Watts, and More!

The 24th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival brought together Bradley Cooper and Naomi Watts, who both received honors at the festival's annual gala. Watts received the Desert Palm Achievement Actor Award for The Impossible, which is being screened at the festival during its January 3rd through 14th run. Cooper received the same honor for Silver Linings Playbook, as well as an extra treat: Fans serenaded Cooper with the "Happy Birthday" song in honor of the sexy star's 38th year. Click through the gallery to see more of the weekend's biggest star-studded events!