The Stars of Revenge and Scandal Party to Celebrate Their Upcoming Seasons

The stars of Scandal and Revenge left their Washington D.C. and Hamptons alter-egos behind when they gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel to attend Disney and ABC Television Critics Association’s summer press tour party this weekend. Tony Goldwyn (a.k.a President Fitzgerald) posed with his on-screen leading ladies Bellamy Young and Kerry Washington to hype Scandal, which returns to ABC Thursday, October 3 at 10/9c. Washington is already excited, Tweeting: "Gotta hit that script. Hunker down. Big week coming at @ScandalABC. I LOVE MY JOB!" Meanwhile, Revenge’s plotlines, featuring Emily VanCamp and Gabriel Mann, will pick up where they left off when the third season premieres Sunday, September 29 at 9/8c. Click the photo above to see more of this weekend's star-studded parties.

