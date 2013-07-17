Parties: Mary-Louise Parker, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Helen Mirren and Bruce Willis Premiere Red 2

Mary-Louise Parker (in Dolce & Gabbana and Bally clutch), Catherine Zeta-Jones (in Michael Kors), Helen Mirren (in Tory Burch and Kate Spade) and Bruce Willis took a trip to the Museum of Modern Art last night to celebrate the New York premiere Red 2, hosted by the Cinema Society and Bally. In this sequel to the 2010 original, each member of the fierce foursome picks up their roles as operatives. This time, Willis’ retired CIA agent Frank Moses -- looking to settle down with girlfriend Sarah (Parker) -- is thrown back into the fray after being linked to a missing portable nuclear device. While the rapport among all the actors carried the film between action sequences, the on-screen sizzle between Parker and Willis really stood out, and Willis knew it. “This is the only lady that I have great chemistry with!” he announced with his arm wrapped around Parker on the red carpet. “We make each other laugh, and our comedy seems to make the audiences laugh.” The party (and Willis’ lightheartedness) didn’t stop with the credits. After the screening, the cast headed downtown to the Refinery Hotel, where they sipped glasses of movie-themed Purity vodka cocktails and munched on light hors d’oeuvres. It was a relaxed night for them, marking the finish of a successful mission — both on- and off-screen. Red 2 opens in theaters Friday, July 19.

— Alyssa Bailey