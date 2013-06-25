Parties: Jame Franco Launches Gucci's New Men's Fragrance in Milan

InStyle Staff
Jun 25, 2013

You can’t sniff him through this picture, but we’re pretty sure James Franco smelled really good when this shot was taken. That’s because the actor/director/student extraordinaire spritzed on Gucci’s newest men’s scent, Made to Measure, for the launch of the new fragrance in Milan, Italy with Gucci creative director Frida Giannini. The cologne, a spicy oriental blend, is named after the company's made-to-measure customized suit service. Shop it for the man in your life at Macy's in mid-July.

