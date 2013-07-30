Claire Danes and Damian Lewis Get the Hype Going for Homeland Season Three

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Showtime/AP Images
Jennifer Davis
Jul 30, 2013 @ 1:39 pm

Claire Danes and Damian Lewis hyped up anticipation for the third season of their acclaimed Showtime series, Homeland, at the Television Critics Association Press Tour panel, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel yesterday. The stars stayed tight-lipped on clues for next season, save for Lewis noting that he'll be absent for the first two episodes, the Telegraph reports. To hold fans over, the network released the first teaser trailer (watch it here!), but clues to what happens to Carrie (Danes) and Brody (Lewis) were muffled by the scratchy radio wave sounds in the 31-second clip, titled “Signals.” Looks like audiences will have to wait a bit longer for answers to the season two's hair-raising cliffhangers. Homeland returns Sunday, September 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

