Cate Blanchet and Peter Sarsgaard Premiere Their New Film Blue Jasmine in New York

Peter Sarsgaard and Cate Blanchett (in Balenciaga) premiered their new Woody Allen-directed film Blue Jasmine at the Museum of Modern Art in New York last night and celebrated at an after-party hosted by SKI-II and Quintessentially Lifestyle, held at the Harlow restaurant down the street. In the film, Blanchett plays a New York City housewife who gets swindled by her husband (Alec Baldwin) and must move San Francisco to live with her sister after she loses everything. Blue Jasmine opens in select theaters in New York and Los Angeles on Friday, July 26.

