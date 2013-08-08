Parties: Ashton Kutcher, Josh Gad, Rachel Roy and Nicky Hilton at the Premiere Jobs in NYC

The stars aligned to honor the late Steve Jobs at the premiere of Jobs, a biopic based on the entrepreneur's life, hosted by The Wall Street Journal at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City. From designer Rachel Roy (wearing an all white ensemble) to Nicky Hilton (in a red lace frock), A-listers joined cast mates Ashton Kutcher and Josh Gad as they celebrated the life and film of the beloved and missed entrepreneur. The film takes place from 1971 to 2000, the years when Jobs (Kutcher) founded Apple with Steve Wozniak (Gad), got fired and ultimately re-hired back into his own company. Kutcher, who was hospitalized during filming after following Jobs' fruitarian diet, told reporters last night that he wanted "to be honest about who [Jobs] was and not shy away from his flaws. I think that that was an added pressure and I felt responsible for that." Though it has serious moments, the film also touches on Jobs' more-humorous aspects, an element Kutcher is pretty good at as evidenced by his comedic roles -- not to mention the hilarity that ensued between himself and co-star Josh Gad during interviews. Jobs hits theaters nationwide on Friday, August 16th.

