Treat Yo Self to These Adorable Photos of a Parks and Recreation Reunion

Be still, our Parks and Recreation-obsessed hearts.

On Thursday, the former TV show parks department of Pawnee, Indiana walked the red carpet to support their former co-star Aubrey Plaza.

Amy Poehler, Retta, and Plaza's on-screen husband Chris Pratt came to the Hollywood premiere of the actress's new movie Ingrid Goes West, and it just might be the best thing that's ever happened.

Michael Kovac/Getty

The four friends cozied up to each other both on and off the red carpet, and much to our delight, there was a lot of hugging involved.

Michael Kovac/Getty

It has been two years since Parks and Rec ended, but the cast looks closer than ever. Being close buds with cast members seems to be a trend for Plaza. She is also pals with her Ingrid Goes West co-star Elizabeth Olsen. The two even wore the exact same dress to the premiere.

We'll always smile at the Parks and Recreation bonds, especially the one between Poehler and Plaza. With adorable pictures like this, how could we not?

Michael Kovac/Getty

These pictures are a great way to treat yo self.