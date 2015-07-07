See Amy Poehler, Rob Lowe, and Rashida Jones's Mini Parks and Rec Reunion

Parks and Rec fans, this one's for you: Rob Lowe and Rashida Jones shared photos of their mini cast reunion with Amy Poehler from the weekend. [USA Today]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Everyone has a bucket list—including this elderly dog. A Georgia woman adopted the ill pup and take him on his final adventures. [ABC News]

2. Stephen Colbert isn't letting renovations at the Ed Sullivan Theater stop him from getting laughs there. The comedian poses with pizza on a hilarious sign that temporarily covers the building's marquee. [CBS News]

3. The Good Wife has found a new series regular: Watchmen's Jeffrey Dean Morgan is joining Season 7. [Entertainment Weekly]

4. Sad news: The world's oldest living man has passed away at the age of 112. [BBC]

5. This little boy's home run hit turned into an even bigger shocker when his military dad surprised him after returning from overseas. [Today]