Parkland Students Push for Legislation After Shooting at Maryland High School

Isabel Jones and Olivia Bahou
Mar 20, 2018 @ 12:45 pm

On Tuesday, a deadly school shooting once again made headlines in the U.S. An armed student shot two other students at Great Mills High School in Maryland early Tuesday morning. A school resource officer who was armed with a gun killed the shooter. According to CNN, a 16-year-old female student is in critical condition and a 14-year-old male student is in stable condition.

The news comes just a few weeks after the deadly shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., which killed 17. The alleged shooter has been indicted on 34 counts.

The Parkland survivors have since banded together to rally for gun control and prevent another tragedy by organizing nationwide walkouts and a march on Washington, D.C., on Saturday, March 24. On Tuesday, they took to Twitter to react to the news of yet another school shooting.

RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images

Outspoken gun control advocate Emma González was one of the first to respond, just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, writing, “We are here for you, students of Great Mills. Together we can stop this from ever happening again.”

“Less than a WEEK ago Great Mills High School students walked out with us to protest gun violence … now they’re experiencing it for themselves. The state of our country is disgusting—I’m so sorry, Great Mills,” Stoneman Douglas student Jaclyn Corin wrote.

While many students expressed sadness and disgust, the overwhelming response was a push for legislation that required stricter regulation of guns. “27 too many… We have to stop this, we have to come together, if our representatives won’t do something—they don’t represent us,” Matt Deitsch wrote.

