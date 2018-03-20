Parkland Students Push for Legislation After Shooting at Maryland High School

On Tuesday, a deadly school shooting once again made headlines in the U.S. An armed student shot two other students at Great Mills High School in Maryland early Tuesday morning. A school resource officer who was armed with a gun killed the shooter. According to CNN, a 16-year-old female student is in critical condition and a 14-year-old male student is in stable condition.

The news comes just a few weeks after the deadly shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., which killed 17. The alleged shooter has been indicted on 34 counts.

The Parkland survivors have since banded together to rally for gun control and prevent another tragedy by organizing nationwide walkouts and a march on Washington, D.C., on Saturday, March 24. On Tuesday, they took to Twitter to react to the news of yet another school shooting.

RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images

Outspoken gun control advocate Emma González was one of the first to respond, just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, writing, “We are here for you, students of Great Mills. Together we can stop this from ever happening again.”

We are Here for you, students of Great Mills 💗 together we can stop this from ever happening again https://t.co/bkzL1FcVgu — Emma González (@Emma4Change) March 20, 2018

“Less than a WEEK ago Great Mills High School students walked out with us to protest gun violence … now they’re experiencing it for themselves. The state of our country is disgusting—I’m so sorry, Great Mills,” Stoneman Douglas student Jaclyn Corin wrote.

Less than a WEEK ago Great Mills High School students walked out with us to protest gun violence...now they’re experiencing it for themselves. The state of our country is disgusting - I’m so sorry, Great Mills. — Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) March 20, 2018

RELATED: Everything You Need to Know for the March for Our Lives Gun Violence Protests

While many students expressed sadness and disgust, the overwhelming response was a push for legislation that required stricter regulation of guns. “27 too many… We have to stop this, we have to come together, if our representatives won’t do something—they don’t represent us,” Matt Deitsch wrote.

27 too many...



We have to stop this, we have to come together, if our representatives won’t do something — they don’t represent us. #NeverAgain #MarchForOurLives https://t.co/KvSDVLzSDp — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) March 20, 2018

How many people need to be effected by gun violence before something is done? https://t.co/aErDjs7gsy #NeverAgain #EnoughIsEnough — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) March 20, 2018

Another shooting. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) March 20, 2018

Every time I see a headline like this my heart breaks. This should not- this can not be the reality we are forced to live in. My heart goes out to Great Mills. Our goal stands stronger than ever. https://t.co/PTGf09xRpV — Delaney Tarr (@delaneytarr) March 20, 2018

I am so, so, sorry. Be safe. Be strong. We love you. https://t.co/byyhq8L10z — Delaney Tarr (@delaneytarr) March 20, 2018

So much of me wants to scream, to cry, to rage right now. To those of you in power: Do SOMETHING. This can’t be bureaucratic when people are being shot. Put aside the fear of working overtime and just do something. — Delaney Tarr (@delaneytarr) March 20, 2018

The words School & Shooting should not be next to eachother. Headlines like this should not have to be typed up every week. All of these incidents have one thing in common. My thoughts are with Maryland right now. https://t.co/UdkvX6UyxU — Adam Alhanti (@AAlhanti) March 20, 2018

At a loss for words. This is why we will not stop fighting. Maryland, we’re with you every step of the way. https://t.co/dyiTO8psqq — Chris Grady (@chrisgrady5) March 20, 2018