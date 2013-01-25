Parker Star Emma Booth's Red Carpet Ode to Australia

Emma Booth stars in Parker—the new Jennifer Lopez and Jason Statham action movie, in theaters today—as Claire, the sweet girlfriend of Statham's character who nurses him back to health. For the New York premiere of the film this week, the Australian actress paid homage to her native country on the red carpet by wearing an LBD by Tome, a New York label created by Australian designer Ryan Lobo and former Derek Lam design director Ramon Martin. "I want to represent!" the actress told InStyle.com of her decision to wear a design by an Australian. "They're about to be huge. I love the back on it. It's really wonderful." The piece itself isn't even available yet—it's part of the yet-to-be-debuted fall 2013 collection. Though, what's the most impressive thing about this outfit? The fact that she wore it in sub-freezing temperatures in New York, without a jacket. Now that's being brave for fashion!

