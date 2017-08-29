Paris Jackson Pays Tribute to Her Late Father Michael on His Birthday

Paris Jackson is honoring her late father, Michael Jackson, on his birthday in the cutest way ever.

The icon would have been 59 today, thus the 19-year-old star celebrated his memory with a sweet throwback picture of the duo on Tuesday morning. In the adorable photo, both she and Jackson are giving one another a kiss. The pop star is clad in his timeless sequin jacket, embellished silver glove, and classic white T-shirt, while Paris is wearing a bow in her hair and a blue, floral trim dress.

"Birthday wishes to the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream," Jackson captioned the touching picture. "I will never feel love again the way I did with you."

"You are always with me and I am always with you. Though I am not you, and you are not me, I know with all of my being that we are one. And our souls will never change in that way," she continued. "Thank you for the magic, forever and always."

Jackson then shared a photo of Michael Jackson's shadow kissing her while she was on the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards carpet:

We have no doubt that Michael would have been proud of his daughter and the positive impact she's making on the world. We're looking forward to the other loving tributes to the legend today, as he inspired so many.