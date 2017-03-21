Why Zac Efron Left Paris Jackson "Heartbroken" at Her First Concert

Ah, young love.

On Monday, Paris Jackson stopped over at the Tonight Show where, mixed in with a rousing game of "Egg Russian Roulette," she opened up to Jimmy Fallon about her first concert and how her pre-teen crush Zac Efron inadvertently broke her heart.

The daughter of the late king of pop Michael Jackson admitted she'd had a thing for Troy Bolton and revealed that she'd gone to High School Musical Live as her first concert hoping to see the film's heartthrob lead—only to find that Efron wouldn't be making an appearance due to filming Hairspray.

"That was, like, the most depressing part about it. He wasn't there, and I was, like, this heartbroken 10-year-old," the now 18-year-old remembered.

The model revealed that while she's outgrown her Zac infatuation, she did get to meet another big crush just last year in an emotional moment that led to some tears.

Reminiscing about the first time she met rocker Alice Cooper, Jackson said, "I was telling him 'I love you so much. I always listened to you. I grew up, like, loving you ... ' and I was close to tears. I started watering up."

Fallon joked, "You're almost crying now! Oh my gosh!"

After all the serious talk about young love, the teen and the late night emcee lightened things up with a game of "Egg Russian Roulette" where they each took turns smashing a random assortment of cooked and raw eggs on their heads.

See who narrowly beats out the competition in the clip at the top.