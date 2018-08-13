Paris Jackson Underwent Surgery Without Anesthesia

It sounds like Paris Jackson’s pain threshold is remarkably high.

The 20-year-old model, actress, and musician — and yes, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson — hit the stage to perform with her band The Soundflowers just one day after undergoing surgery this weekend. She took to the brand’s Instagram Stories to announce that on Friday, doctors removed an abscess from her body without any anesthesia, and that the procedure went smoothly despite the fact that she “was awake for all of it.”

What’s an abscess? According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, it’s best defined as “a pocket of pus,” which can appear “almost anywhere in your body” and can be caused by various forms of bacteria, parasites, viruses, and “swallowed objects.”

“So, long story short, I had surgery yesterday,” Jackson said, according to People, explaining that she had “an abscess that was almost the size of a golf ball” and that if one pops, “you can go septic and die.”

“But I didn’t die,” she said. “They operated immediately.”

As for why she’d decide not to take anesthesia, Paris didn't elaborate. “It was definitely the most pain that I’ve ever been through in my entire life,” she said, later explaining that she’s on medicine to fight through recovery and “shouldn’t have even left bed today.”

At the performance, a fundraiser for F— Cancer, Jackson sang for Katherine Jackson, her 88-year-old grandmother and the late Michael’s mom who also raised Paris and her brothers — Prince Jackson, 21, and Blanket, 16 — following the pop icon’s death. She shared photos of her band with Katherine on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the moment.

“F—. I can’t believe my grandma made it to our second live show ever. And she actually liked it!?!!! I was s——ing my pants. I love you so much grandma. I’m so happy we got to play for you and to play for such an incredible cause,” she wrote.

The cause, we imagine, hit close to the family’s heart, as Joe Jackson — Katherine’s husband and Paris’s grandfather — died of pancreatic cancer in June.