Paris Jackson’s New Hair Color Will Start a Huge Spring Trend

Maybe you thought pastel hair would run the route of mermaid makeup brushes and body glitter and only last one season. Well, if you did follow that train of thought, Paris Jackson is here to prove you wrong with her brand new peachy hair color.

Jackson paid a visit to celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri of Nine Zero One salon, who transformed her dark blonde, highlighted hair into sunrise-inspired shade that couldn't be more perfect for spring, or any upcoming Coachella festivities.

While Capri hashtagged the look #PeachyParis, the creation is nearly identical to the rose gold hair color trend that took over Instagram about a year ago. Subtle hints of pink and orange were added around her roots, while the color faded to a light pastel pink near the tips of her hair.

Capri, who also works with celebrities like Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, styled her hair in loose, beachy waves that drew even more attention to the dimension of the color.

Pastel hair is officially back—and better than ever.