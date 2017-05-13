Why Paris Jackson Loves Being Naked

Paris Jackson is baring it all—physically and emotionally. Yesterday, the 19-year-old model posted a topless pic to Instagram, writing a heartfelt caption about why nudity "is part of what makes us human."

Jackson, whose father was the late Michael Jackson, has been stepping into the spotlight more often lately, most recently attending the Met Gala and landing a role in her first movie. However, increased publicity often comes with increased scrutiny, and the young actress wants people to know exactly what she stands for and how she expresses herself.

Jackson took to social media yesterday to explain why she's so comfortable showing off her body, penning a lengthy message under a topless picture of herself. In the black-and-white image, Jackson is sitting on a deck in a pair of short shorts and nothing else. Under the pic, she wrote: "being naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. i'm usually naked when i garden. it's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual."

i'll say it again for those questioning what i stand for and how i express myself. nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. being naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. i'm usually naked when i garden. it's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do. not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it's being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself. there's different ways of absorbing mother earth's energy, my favorites are earthing which is absorbing the earths vibrations from contact between the soil and your bare feet, as well as letting your naked skin absorb the rays of the sun. the human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what "flaws" you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable. if this makes some of you upset i completely understand and i encourage you to maybe no longer follow me, but i cannot apologize for this in any way. it is who i am and i refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret. every one as an opinion and every one has their beliefs. we don't always agree with one another and that's okay. but again, we are all human, and to appreciate the things that other people do that make us human helps us feel connected. how can that be a bad thing?

Jackson went on to say that the human body is beautiful, despite whatever perceived flaws you might have: "the human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what "flaws" you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable."

We can't help but applaud Jackson's body-positive message—she's definitely wise beyond her years!

