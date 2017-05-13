Why Paris Jackson Loves Being Naked

Paris Jackson is baring it all—physically and emotionally. Yesterday, the 19-year-old model posted a topless pic to Instagram, writing a heartfelt caption about why nudity "is part of what makes us human."

Jackson, whose father was the late Michael Jackson, has been stepping into the spotlight more often lately, most recently attending the Met Gala and landing a role in her first movie. However, increased publicity often comes with increased scrutiny, and the young actress wants people to know exactly what she stands for and how she expresses herself.

Jackson took to social media yesterday to explain why she's so comfortable showing off her body, penning a lengthy message under a topless picture of herself. In the black-and-white image, Jackson is sitting on a deck in a pair of short shorts and nothing else. Under the pic, she wrote: "being naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. i'm usually naked when i garden. it's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual."

Jackson went on to say that the human body is beautiful, despite whatever perceived flaws you might have: "the human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what "flaws" you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable."

We can't help but applaud Jackson's body-positive message—she's definitely wise beyond her years!