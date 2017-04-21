Paris Jackson and Millie Bobby Brown Are Our New Favorite BFFs

It was only a matter of time before two of our favorite rising stars joined forces. Both of them young, talented, and impossibly cool, it appears that Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and Paris Jackson are teaming up on some sort of mystery project—at least according to Instagram—and we couldn't be more excited.

Both ladies took to the popular photo sharing app on Thursday with some behind-the-scenes snaps of their day together. They each shared nearly identical pics of them embracing, along with eerily similar captions. Brown, 13, wrote "See ya soon sista" with a heart emoji alongside hers, while Jackson, 19, wrote "see you soon, sunshine!" on her 'gram.

Could they be playing sisters? Or maybe they just really like each other? Either way, we're loving it.

See ya soon sista 💜 A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Apr 20, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

Jackson also documented their day with a series of Instagram stories, which show the young ladies playing with filters and rocking out on a piano together. "This girls got pipes," the up-and-coming model noted in the clip of the two of them delivering an impromptu performance, confirming what we already knew: there's nothing the 13-year-old Brit can't do.

Paris Jackson / Instagram

Just what do these teenage phenoms have in store?