Paris Jackson Denies Reports That Say She Was Hospitalized After Suicide Attempt

Paris Jackson reportedly was in the hospital after attempting suicide on Saturday morning, according to TMZ. But the model quickly slammed the publication on Twitter with a denial. "F*** you you f****** liars," she wrote, adding another tweet filled with question marks and eye-rolling emojis.

Over the weekend, TMZ reported that police and EMS arrived at Michael Jackson's daughter's Los Angeles home around 7:30 a.m., when they discovered the star slit her wrists. Sources later told the outlet that she's currently in stable condition and has been placed on a 5150 hold at the hospital.

TMZ said Jackson's alleged second suicide attempt (Paris first tried to take her own life after her father's death in 2009) was incited from the fallout of HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, in which two men graphically describe how MJ molested them as children.

After the film aired, Paris referred to the doc as "tabloids and lies," while the Jackson estate vehemently denied the victims' allegations, slamming HBO for creating a "lurid production."

Days before Paris's hospitalization, she responded to a fan to explain why she hasn't directly commented on the controversial documentary. "There’s nothing i can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense," Paris wrote. "taj is doing a perfect job on his own. and i support him. but that’s not my role."

there’s nothing i can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense. taj is doing a perfect job on his own. and i support him. but that’s not my role. i’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. that’s me. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 14, 2019

She continued: "I’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. "That’s me."