Paris Hilton’s New Skincare Line Contains "Diamond Powder" and Truffles

To state the obvious, Paris Hilton only uses the best products to maintain her crystal clear complexion. (What, you thought she used Banana Boat?)

The DJ/designer/perfumer (and our favorite blonde socialite) has officially dropped a new skincare line called ProD.N.A., and its as over-the-top as you'd expect.

The lineup consists of four products ($30 - $115), all designed to slow down aging and repair damage caused by UV light. Each uses fancy, doctor-approved ingredients like microalgae (to get rid of “flawed cells”) and GenoMatrix, to boost the repair process. If you’re not convinced, know this: Hilton “literally met with world-renowned chemists and scientists to tackle select beauty concerns.” Reassuring!

The most intriguing ingredients found in Hilton's line? How about “Diamond powder,” which, according to ProD.N.A., helps “dramatically diminish” discoloration. There's also “caviar lime,” a natural exfoliator (not made from caviar, but a small tree in Australia), and “white truffle extract,” literally made from the same mushrooms you’d find in a fresh bowl of pasta.

RELATED: You Got Played by Paris Hilton

To tease her collection, Hilton dropped a rose water spray called Unicorn Mist last fall. "I have always had a passion for taking care of my skin and I only use products that actually work without harmful chemicals that are only a temporary fix,” she told InStyle then.

Introducing ProD.N.A., chemist-tested, Paris approved.