Paris Hilton Lost Her $2 Million Engagement Ring

When Paris Hilton got engaged to fiancé Chris Zylka earlier this year, the proposal had all the markers of a fairytale—the perfect moment, the scenic setting, and, of course, the much-discussed $2 million engagement ring.

With such a bright sparkler on her hand, it's hard to miss it, but Hilton had a scare in the early hours of Friday morning when it flew off her finger as she danced at a club in Miami. The giant 20-carat ring went missing as British DJs Above & Beyond played at Mana Wynwood club, which understandably threw her party into a search frenzy.

Hilton's PR rep confirmed to InStyle that Hilton lost the ring, but thankfully the story has a happy ending.

"The story is true. She lost it and found it!" they said. Hilton tweeted about the incident days later, putting what happened into her own words.

"The ring was just so heavy and big that while I was dancing it literally flew off my finger into an ice bucket a couple of tables over. Thank God by some miracle my fiancé found it before someone else did and most likely would not have returned it. I am so lucky!"

The news was originally reported by Page Six, which detailed the account of the loss and subsequent extensive search in the VIP area of the club. The search was not in vain. They found the ring in an ice bucket two tables down, so all's well that ends well.

Above & Beyond, the British DJs who played that night, also sent Hilton a sweet message after the situation was put to rest.

Hopefully the 24/7 security Hilton hired to protect her ring will keep a closer eye on it next time.