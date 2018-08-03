Paris Hilton Answers Most Burning Question of 2018: Will She Watch Lindsay Lohan's Reality Show?

Despite the fact that it is the year of our Lord 2018, Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan are still going back in forth in the press like cats and dogs, and it almost makes us feel like we can catch a new episode of The O.C. or actual music videos on MTV. If only.

The latest installment of the Hilton-Lohan drama comes courtesy of our favorite heiress, who decided to weigh in on LiLo's upcoming Vanderpump Rules-esque reality TV show, Lohan Beach Club.

As you can imagine, she didn't exactly have nice things to say. As Hilton and her fiancé Chris Zylka made their way through LAX, a TMZ reporter caught up with them, asking point blank if they plan on tuning in. Their response? A literal burst of laughter.

J. Vespa

“We’re too busy,” said Hilton. “We’re working,” Zylka followed up.

Well, that settles it. It isn't exactly a shocker that Lohan won't find a fan in her frenemy, though. Hilton recently called Lohan a "pathological liar," and she doubled down on the comment on Monday.

“Just saying a fact,” Hilton told E! News. “Fact of life.” Even so, not everything Hilton had to say about Lohan was completely bad.

“Good luck to her,” Hilton said. “I wish her the best.”

At least that's ... something?