Paris Fashion Week: Stars in the Front Row

InStyle Staff
Oct 03, 2011

Paris Fashion Week marks the final stretch of this season's runway shows, and it's ending with a big dose of front row star powerMary-Kate and Ashley Olsen sat runway-side to support Kanye West's debut collection, while Hollywood favorites including Lea MicheleJulianne Moore, Liv Tyler checked out Hogan, Lanvin, and Givenchy, respectively. Click through to see more celebrities at Paris Fashion Week!

