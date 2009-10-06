Paris Fashion Week Daily Report

Leave it mastermind Karl Lagerfeld to turn the palatial Grand Palais into a barn full of hay to showcase his newest collection for Chanel. Add a sequin-clad Lily Allen performing her hit It's Not Fair with Rihanna and supermodel Natalia Vodianova singing along in the front row and you've got a high fashion hoe down! Plus more collections from Stella McCartney, Yves St. Laurent and more!

THE STARSLily Allen performs at the Chanel showRihanna strikes a pose front row at ChanelSee more stars including Mary-Kate Olsen and more!

RUNWAY SHOWSChanelStella McCartneyYves Saint LaurentSee all the new collections

