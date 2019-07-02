The Best Hair and Makeup Looks from Paris Couture Fashion Week 

At Couture Fashion week, the hair and makeup looks are equally as breathtaking as the clothes. These beauty moments often turn into big trends, so consider the runways a forecast for what looks are going to be everywhere next season.

What's in store for Fall 2019? According to Christian Dior, charcoal smoky eyes. As for hair, Chanel will make you consider the low, sleek ponytail. While not so practical, Shiaparelli is keeping the glitter lip alive and well in 2019.

Ahead, all of the must-see hair and makeup moments from the Paris Couture Fashion Week Fall 2019 shows.

