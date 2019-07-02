The Best Hair and Makeup Looks from Paris Couture Fashion Week
At Couture Fashion week, the hair and makeup looks are equally as breathtaking as the clothes. These beauty moments often turn into big trends, so consider the runways a forecast for what looks are going to be everywhere next season.
What's in store for Fall 2019? According to Christian Dior, charcoal smoky eyes. As for hair, Chanel will make you consider the low, sleek ponytail. While not so practical, Shiaparelli is keeping the glitter lip alive and well in 2019.
Ahead, all of the must-see hair and makeup moments from the Paris Couture Fashion Week Fall 2019 shows.
Ralph & Russo
Silver accents were added to the models' loose updos, while metallic eyeshadow was swiped all over their lids, up to the brow bone.
Schiaparelli
Models were given glitter lips in various colors. There wasn't a universal hairstyle. Instead, models' hair was left natural or done in a low ponytail. Neon streaks were also added to their hair.
Miu Miu
Miu Miu featured hat hair, but done chic. Makeup artist Pat McGrath gave models fresh, dewy skin using her new Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Foundation and added a highlight to the inner corners of their eyes.
Christian Dior
This just in: You don't need mascara to do a smoky eye. Dior Makeup creative and image director Peter Philips created the show's eye look using the new Dior 3 Couleurs Tri(O)blique Limited Edition eyeshadow palette and left lashes bare.
Chanel
Sam McKnight styled the models' hair in sleek, low ponytails with a deep side part. Chanel's global creative makeup and colour designer Lucia Pica created a clean cat eye, and finished the look off with neutral lip.