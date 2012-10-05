The Paperboy Out Today: Nicole Kidman as You've Never Seen Her

Image zoom Courtesy; GettyImages

For her role as Charlotte Bless in The Paperboy (in theaters today!), Nicole Kidman underwent a complete transformation, trading in her high-fashion preferences for a double dose of hairspray, eyeliner, and body-contouring minis. Starring alongside Matthew McConaughey, John Cusack, Macy Gray, and Zac Efron, Kidman and the flick is already getting a lot of buzz. (Watch the trailer here and find out where it's playing here). We love how Nicole is one actress who can master any look—check out her evolution over the years in the gallery.

MORE:• Nicole Kidman’s Best Looks Ever• Nicole Kidman and More at Cannes• Nicole’s New Look: Wispy Bangs