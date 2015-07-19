Cara Delevingne Stuns at the Paper Towns Screening in a Kimono-Style Top

Cara Delevingne may be over the modeling scene these days, but she slayed the red carpet like it was a runway anyway at the screening for her new Paper Towns flick on Saturday night. “This is my first main role, but this is just the beginning,” she told reporters at the London Hotel in Los Angeles, after striking several fierce poses in an Alexandre Vauthier ensemble. (The Parisian label is also a favorite of fellow bad-ass ladies Rihanna and Miley Cyrus.

This being her biggest role to date, Delevingne admitted it was a huge deal, adding that "this is just the beginning." She did point out that modeling was actually good training for Hollywood though. "I acted a lot when I was modeling," she said. "I always felt like I was acting, because I never really felt like a model. Acting is what’s about the inside and modeling is about what’s on the inside."

The model-actress also brought along a flock of famous besties, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Early in the night, Kendall ran over to Delevingne and gave her a big hug as soon as they hit the carpet. “Thank you for coming,” Delevingne told the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars with a smile before they posed for pics together. While Kendall rocked a structured black dress to the event, Kylie left little to the imagination in a sheer skirt with nude, high-waist bottoms underneath and a cleavage-baring bra tucked under a suede jacket.

Last night. Paper Towns was so good!!!! I can't wait for you guys to see it. @papertownsmovie Thanks @monicarosestyle @styledbyhrush @clydehairgod A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 19, 2015 at 12:27pm PDT

Meanwhile, Delevingne's costars couldn’t stop singing her praises, with Nat Wolff, handsome in a Dolce & Gabanna suit, telling us he loved “every scene” he shot with her. After the stars hit the red carpet, they headed into the screening, where Paper Towns author John Green thanked the tight-knit cast, saying, “I’m going to root for you for the rest of your lives.” Delevingne danced out of her seat as her name was called, and told director Jake Schrier with a laugh as the lights went low, “I love your work.” After the show, it was time for the after party, with guests gathering inside of the hotel’s Boxwood Sitting Room, sipping wine and the signature cocktail for the night: a mix of vodka, lemon and Red Bull (dangerous stuff!). In fact, Delevingne and Kendall seemed to party into the night—that is, if Instagram is any evidence!

Oh oh we're in trouble, something's come along and its burst our bubble #CaKe 🎂 A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Jul 18, 2015 at 6:13pm PDT

