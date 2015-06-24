Here's Another Reason to Get Exicted for the Release of Paper Towns

There's just one month to go until Paper Towns hits theaters, and now fans have another reason to get excited for the release. Today it was announced that hundreds of theaters across America and Canada will be hosting a special event on Thursday, July 23 called "Night on the Towns," where fans will be able to see the movie before it opens the next day. Plus, they'll be included in a live simulcast of an exclusive Q&A with cast members Cara Delevingne, Nat Wolff, Halston Sage, Justice Smith and Jaz Sinclair, as well as author John Green.

Tix are now on sale to the special #NightOnTheTowns event for #PaperTowns! NightOnTheTowns.com @papertownsmovie A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Jun 24, 2015 at 7:26am PDT

But the fun perks don't stop there. Attendees will also be treated to acoustic performances from Saint Motel and Nat & Alex Wolff, and they'll walk away with a Paper Towns poster and a commemorative locket. If that's not enough to have you heading to papertownsmovie.com to get your tickets ASAP, we don't know what is.

However, if you can't swing it, pre-sale tickets for opening weekend will be available for purchase on July 1. Mark your calendars!

