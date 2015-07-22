7 Things You Might Not Know About Paper Towns Star Halston Sage  

At just 22-years-old, Halston Sage has crafted quite a resume for herself. Since landing a major role in last year’s Neighbors (opposite her then-rumored boyfriend Zac Efron), the bubbly California girl has quickly become one of Hollywood's hottest young actresses. Most recently, she snagged coveted roles in Scouts vs. Zombies, the upcoming adaptation of R.L. Stine’s spooky series Goosebumps, and is currently prepping for the world to see her breakout performance in one of the most anticipated movies of the summer, Paper Towns.

In the film adaptation of John Green's beloved coming-of-age novel, in theaters Friday, Sage plays Cara Delevingne's on-screen BFF, Lacey Pemberton—and we’re happy to report that the two blonde bombshells have also become BFFs off-screen, too. We caught up with Sage ahead of the film's release to dish about everything from her beauty regimen to her favorite memories from the set. Here are some fun facts we learned—straight from the star herself.

1. She prefers a (relatively) fresh-faced look.

"I always start the day by washing my face and moisturizing. I'm not great at doing make-up—that's my little sister's specialty—but I usually powder, brush my eyebrows (they are wild if not!), and I can't live without brow gel... it makes such a difference! I finish with some mascara and blush. I always use a lip stain too—I love my Bobbi Brown's Art Stick ($28; bobbibrowncosmetics.com) because it gives you a natural-looking lip tint without looking too glossy or done-up."

2. Her personality may be bubbly and sweet, but when it comes to her personal style, she likes to spice things up.

"I would describe my style as classically feminine with an edge. I like the simplicity of a halter-top or plunging neckline but I'll rough it up by wearing studded shoes and my leather jacket."

3. Although she has some serious selfie skills, her favorite things to ‘gram are not of herself.

"I like to Instagram my dogs! I also get excited to post behind-the-scenes photos from when I was filming something."

4. A Grecian getaway is her dream vacation.

"The islands are so charming on Santorini. Almost everyone gathers to watch the sunset everyday, which I thought was very sweet. I fell in love with the warm, blue water and the yummy food there. Moussaka is now my favorite dish, which I discovered during my visit there and I have tried it at almost every Greek restaurant in L.A.!"

5. Her dream role is insane (literally).

"Girl, Interrupted is one of my favorite movies. I think it would be interesting to play a girl who is struggling with her sanity (or lack-thereof). But I would want to film a comedy right after to get myself back to normal."

6. Her dream co-star is Julia Roberts.

"I look up to her so much. I'd hope that some of her talent and energy would be contagious."

7. Her favorite memories from the set of Paper Towns involve diner food.

"Almost every night we had off, the whole cast would walk to dinner at one of our favorite diners. It felt like we were living in a different decade when you were in that diner, which I love."

