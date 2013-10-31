Pamela Anderson, Is That You? The Star Reveals Her Edgy Pixie Cut
Just when we thought Jennifer Hudson's new pixie was the biggest hair surprise this week, Pamela Anderson stepped out yesterday in Los Angeles with an ultra-short crop -- a dramatic change from her trademark long layers. Ever since we first spotted the star on Baywatch, her tousled waves gave us serious hair envy, but we admit, the bold cut is showing us a polished, classy side to the icon. Could this be the beginning of a new style phase for Anderson? Possibly! Back in April when we caught up with her at New York City's International Beauty Show, she confessed that she had been road-testing a more natural beauty look. "I try to do less makeup now because I think it looks prettier," she told InStyle.com. "I also love the smudgy effect you get when you wake up with a little leftover mascara on, and your hair is slightly messy like you've been running down the beach." We're wondering if we can expect to see her complementing her shorter strands with minimalist makeup. What do you think of Pamela's new 'do? Tell us!
