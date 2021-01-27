Why Pamela Anderson Is Quitting All Social Media
Her final social media post was aspiration.
Pamela Anderson posted her last updates on social media yesterday, telling her followers that she'll be leaving popular platforms Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. The Baywatch alum wrote a poetic farewell on Instagram alongside a throwback photo showcasing her signature smoky eye, blonde hair, and sultry gaze.
"This will be my last post on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook," she wrote. "I've never been interested in social media. And now that I'm settled into the life I'm genuinely inspired by, reading and being in nature, I am free."
She continued, urging her followers to "find the strength and inspiration to follow your purpose" instead of doomscrolling and racking up screen time with memes, misinformation, and more. Instead, she told them "not to be seduced by wasted time" and stated that social media companies have "control over your brain." She finished off the post with a slew of hashtags, including #freedom, #intimacy, and #humanconnection.
On Twitter, she simply wrote, "Goodbye Social Media," with a link to her Instagram post and the hashtag #hallelulia.
Anderson didn't mention the social platform Jasmin, where she serves as creative director.
"I love the concept, I love the idea of trying to connect people," she told Good Morning America in May 2020, after she announced that she'd be joining the Jasmin team. "I feel like it's one of those things where users and influencers can talk about anything and it's direct communication looking into somebody's eyes — I kind of take social media to another level."
In a separate interview, she expressed her excitement to embrace technology in a whole new way. Her final social media posts didn't mention her position with Jasmin, so there's no way to tell whether or not her involvement with the company led to her decision to liberate herself from other platforms.
"Once I got involved with Jasmin, I realized how great it is and how it helps people," she told Fox News. "With this, I've thought maybe it's time to embrace technology and have it be a part of our relationships, a part of our friendships. It can complement relationships instead of being this kind of secret world that a lot of people have on social media."