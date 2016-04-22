Pamela Anderson Joins the Baywatch Movie Cast—See the First Photo of Her on Set

C.J. Parker is back in action! Dwayne ''The Rock'' Johnson took to Instagram today to announce that the one and only Pamela Anderson has joined the cast of the upcoming Baywatch movie, and we couldn't be more excited. The blonde bombshell starred on the hit TV series of the same name as a series regular from 1992 to 1997.

"She introduced the world to 'CJ Parker' and became one of the most iconic characters of a generation - for the most successful TV show of all time," the Rock captioned a picture of the duo on set. "A pleasure to welcome (as gorgeous as ever) Pamela Anderson to our #BAYWATCH cast. We couldn't have made this movie without you. Welcome home. Thrilled you had a blast with us! #BAYWATCH MAY 19, 2017. #PamAnderson #OS #OriginalSmokestack."

RELATED: This Shirtless Snap of Zac Efron and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Will Make You LOL

But Anderson isn't the first original cast member to jump on board—a month ago, the Rock announced that David Hasselhoff would also appear in the film.