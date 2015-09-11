Pamela Anderson's Reaction to News of the Upcoming Baywatch Movie: "I'll Believe It When I See It"

When news broke last month that a new Baywatch movie is in the works, fans of the '90s series rejoiced. And once Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson confirmed on Twitter that he and Zac Efron are on board to star in the remake, we couldn't help but get excited for the big-screen lifeguard shiftlessness headed our way. But how does the star of the original series, Pamela Anderson, feel about the reboot? We caught up with her this morning at the 2015 Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Charity Day in New York City, and we asked her to weigh in on the reprisal of the cult hit. Her reaction? "Oh my gosh," Anderson told InStyle, laughing. "I'll believe it when I see it."

She may not be totally convinced that the film is in the works, but these days Anderson's attention has turned from rocking a red one-piece to giving back to others. At today's event, which is held annually to honor the 658 Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC employees who lost their lives in the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, she was representing her own charity, The Pamela Anderson Foundation. While the foundation supports multiple organizations that aim to protect human, animal, and environmental rights, the one that brought her out today was the National Domestic Violence Hotline. "I think it's a really important and helpful tool for people who are in relationships that may be uncomfortable," Anderson said.

And while she's raising awareness, she's also raising funds for the cause. In honor of today's event, brokers around the world will conduct transactions with clients of BGC and Cantor Fitzgerald, donating 100 percent of global revenues to the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund and other charities. For Anderson, the goal of the day was to support the hotline that supports so many others. "I was thinking a lot about it this morning when I was writing about how domestic violence isn't necessarily just between a husband and a wife, but it also affects children and being role models for them," Anderson said. "The hotline is a great support system that can help people go to the proper places, and they're such great advice givers. So I want to support them, because the more money I can give them, the more calls they can answer."

There you have it—we may not see her running down the beach with a floatation device anytime soon, but Pamela Anderson is still saving lives.

