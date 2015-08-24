By Wearing This Celeb-Loved T-Shirt You Will Empower Young Girls

InStyle's latest partnership with nonprofit organization I Am That Girl has our whole office buzzing about women's self-esteem and what it means to have #InnerStyle. So when we got wind of fashion label Pam & Gela's new campaign to give back to Girls Inc., a group dedicated to empowering young women to succeed, we were 100% on board. The brainchild of longtime BFFs and business partners Pamela Skaist-Levy and Gela Nash-Taylor, the L.A. brand is known for its of-the-moment take on the casual-chic clothes they designed for a little brand called Juicy Couture. Pam & Gela offers a slew of cheeky, on-trend items—and their "You Got a Friend" tee ($95; pamandgela.com) is no exception.

Courtesy

Hands down one of the most popular styles to date, the top (pictured above), which also comes in red and heather gray, has been worn by street-style savants like Gwen Stefani, Jessica Alba, and Emmy Rossum, to name just a few. As part of the new initiative, Pam & Gela has pledged to donate $10 from each purchase of each shirt to Girls Inc. throughout the month of August. "We started our brand with $200 and grew Juicy Couture into a global phenomenon through crazy hard work and determination," Skaist-Levy tells InStyle. Adds Nash-Taylor: "We love sharing our story to help inspire girls to never give up on their passion." Now let's get #GirlPower trending too.

